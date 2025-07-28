Unifi Capital sells 1.6 pc stake in Marksans Pharma for nearly Rs 168 cr

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Investment management company Unifi Capital on Monday sold a 1.6 per cent stake in Marksans Pharma for nearly Rs 168 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data on the BSE, Chennai-based Unifi Capital Pvt Ltd offloaded 72.41 lakh equity shares or 1.6 per cent stake in Marksans Pharma.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 231.50 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 167.63 crore.

Details of the buyers of Mumbai-based Marksans Pharma's shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Shares of Marksans Pharma slipped 0.68 per cent to close at Rs 226.45 apiece on the BSE.