Unifinz Capital posts Rs 24 cr profit for Q2; looks to expand in tier 2, 3 cities

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Non-banking financial company Unifinz Capital India, operating under the brand lendingplate, on Tuesday said its net profit surged multi-fold to Rs 24.05 crore for the July-September quarter of 2025-26 compared to the year-ago period.

The digital-first NBFC, which reported a net profit of Rs 4.89 crore in the same quarter of the previous year, also said it will further expand its footprint and diversify its product offerings, targeting tier 2 and 3 cities.

The company's sales jumped to Rs 129.07 crore in the September quarter of FY26, up from Rs 23.74 crore reported in Q2 FY25, according to a company statement.

The company disbursed Rs 650 crores of personal loans in Q2 FY26 which exceeds the annual disbursal of Rs 512 crore in FY25.

Commenting on the results, Kaushik Chatterjee, CEO of UnifinzCapital India Limited, said: "This growth is a direct outcome of our relentless focus on automation, data intelligence, and customer experience and we remain confident of sustaining this trajectory in the coming quarters." Buoyed by its strong half-year performance, Unifinz Capital is poised to expand its footprint further, enhance product diversification, and deepen penetration across Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, Chatterjee said. PTI HG MR