Unify Foodworks to open India's first Carvel ice cream outlet on Oct 4

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Unify Foodworks will introduce popular American soft serve ice cream brand Carvel in India by opening its first retail outlet in the national capital on October 4.

The ice cream brand was founded by Tom Carvel in 1934 in New York. Soft serve is a frozen dessert that is more smooth and less dense than traditional ice creams.

Unify will open the first retail store at Connaught Place in the national capital.

Sumer Sethi, Founder of Unify, on Monday said that at least 15 outlets would be opened by March 2026 in Delhi-NCR and other metros.

"We have brought Carvel to India, a country where desserts are part of every celebration and moment of joy," he said, adding that the company expects a revenue of around Rs 5-6 crore in this fiscal ending March 2026.

Under the Carvel brand, Unify will initially make the ice creams at a facility in Uttarakhand.

The Carvel brand is present in at least 16 countries.