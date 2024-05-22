UnifyApps secures USD 11 mn in funding round led by Elevation Capital

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) IT start-up UnifyApps has raised USD 11 million, about Rs 91 crore, in a funding round led by Elevation Capital, the company said on Wednesday.

The company will use the fund to build a unified integration platform that will allow enterprises to create custom applications 10 times faster, build workflow automations and sync data between applications in real time.

UnifyApps was co-founded by Pavitar Singh (CEO), along with Sumeet Nandal (COO), Abhishek Kurana (CPO), Rachit Mittal (CTO), Abhinav Singi (VP Engineering), Rahul Anishetty (VP Engineering), Kavish Manubolu (VP Engineering), and Shivam Satrawal (VP Product Management).

"The rapid adoption of SaaS applications has led to building silos within the organisation with each team using their own set of tools which are not connected to the rest of the organization. Our vision is to change this by making integration simple and accessible, enhancing experiences for both customers and employees," Singh said.

Unifyapps operates globally with offices in US and Dubai and has its headquarters in India. At present, UnifyApps is targeting large, forward-thinking enterprises globally.

"With UnifyApps, he wants to build a future where seamless unification across applications and data can help large enterprises automate complex business processes and bring unparalleled efficiency," Elevation Capital Co-Managing Partner Mukul Arora said. PTI PRS TRB