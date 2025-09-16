Unilever confirms Srinivas Phatak as its new Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Unilever PLC, a British multinational consumer packaged goods company, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Srinivas Phatak, a person of Indian origin, as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Phatak, who was working as acting CFO of Unilever, has been confirmed "after a thorough internal and external search process", it said in a statement.

With this confirmation, Phatak has also been elevated to the board of Unilever PLC, which is also the parent entity of India's leading FMCG firm Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL).

"Srinivas's appointment as CFO, and to the Board and Unilever Leadership Executive, is effective immediately," it said.

Earlier, in February 2025, Unilever PLC announced that Srinivas, who was Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Group Controller at the time, would become acting CFO and a full search would be initiated to appoint a permanent CFO.

Following that process, the Unilever Board found Phatak "as the best candidate for the role, due to the strength of his industry and functional experience and having performed strongly as acting CFO," it added.

Phatak, who joined Unilever in September 1999, will receive annual fixed pay of 1.175 million euros. Besides, he will be eligible to receive an annual bonus and performance share plan awards, the company said.

Commenting on the development, Unilever CEO Fernando Fernandez said: "Srinivas has been a great partner over the last six months as acting CFO and over many years as part of the Unilever leadership team.

"He brings financial rigour, strategic clarity, and a sharp eye for value creation. His leadership and constructive challenge will be very valuable in driving consistent volume growth, margin expansion, and advancing our growth story," he said.

Phatak has served Unilver in different capacities in his career spanning over two-and-a half decades. He was Deputy CFO and Controller, and Executive Vice President, handling Financial Controls and Risk Management.

Moreover, he has also served as CFO of HUL and Vice President Finance South Asia from December 2017 to April 2021.

Phatak, a qualified Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant, started his career with ITC in 1996. PTI KRH KRH ANU ANU