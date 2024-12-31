Unimech Aerospace shares make stellar market debut; jump over 75%

New Delhi: Shares of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd on Tuesday ended with a huge premium of over 75 per cent against the issue price of Rs 785.

The stock made its market debut at Rs 1,491, reflecting a sharp jump of 89.93 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It finally ended at Rs 1,373.20, rallying 74.92 per cent.

On the NSE, it got listed with a premium of 85.98 per cent at Rs 1,460 apiece. The stock ended at Rs 1,376.25, up 75.31 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 6,983.67 crore.

In volume terms, 6.97 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and 84.21 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

The initial public offer of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing Ltd received a whopping 174.93 times subscription on the last day of bidding on Thursday.

The Rs 500-crore initial share sale had a fresh issue of up to Rs 250 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to Rs 250 crore.

Price range for the offer had been fixed at Rs 745-785 per share.

Unimech Aerospace is a high-precision engineering solutions company specialising in complex manufacturing solutions for the aerospace, defence, energy and semiconductor industries.