Unincorporated sector enterprises' GVA grows 9.83 pc in Oct 2022-Sep 2023: Survey

New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) Unincorporated sector enterprises' Gross Value Added (GVA) grew 9.83 per cent at current price in October 2022-September 2023 compared to the April 2021-March 2022 period, according to a government survey.

According to the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE), the top three states in terms of GVA were Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in 2021-22 and Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in 2022-23.

The total number of establishments in the sector increased from 5.97 crore in 2021-22 to 6.50 crore in 2022-23, representing a 5.88 per cent annual growth, it stated.

Among the broad sectors under coverage, the number of establishments in the other services sector has been the most in ASUSE 2022-23 (37.88 per cent), followed by trade (34.71 per cent) and manufacturing (27.41 per cent).

More than 40 per cent of the establishments in this sector are engaged in either retail trade (around 30 per cent) or manufacturing of wearing apparel (around 11 per cent), as per the survey.

Among the major states, the highest number of establishments (rural and urban combined) are in Uttar Pradesh, followed by West Bengal and Maharashtra.

The unincorporated non-agricultural sector employed about 11 crore workers from October 2022 to September 2023, up from 9.8 crore in ASUSE 2021-22.

More than one-third of this labour force was engaged in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

The proportion of female workers has marginally increased from 25.52 per cent in ASUSE 2021-22 to 25.63 per cent in ASUSE 2022-23.

About 54 per cent of the proprietary establishments were observed to be headed by female proprietors in the manufacturing sector, as per ASUSE 2021-22 and ASUSE 2022-23.

Among the activity categories, it is observed that other retail trade, followed by manufacturing of wearing apparel and other community, social and personal services have reported the most number of establishments and engaged a maximum number of workers at all-India level.

Fixed assets owned by an unincorporated non-agricultural establishment on average have risen from Rs 2,81,013 in ASUSE 2021-22 to Rs 3,18,144 in ASUSE 2022-23.

The use of the Internet for entrepreneurial purposes has increased by 7.2 per cent, indicating a rapid rate of digitisation in the sector.

About 54 per cent of the proprietary establishments in the manufacturing sector were run by women entrepreneurs, it stated.

The key results of the Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) for the reference periods of April 2021 to March 2022 (ASUSE 2021-22) and October 2022 to September 2023 (ASUSE 2022-23) in the form of a factsheet were released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).