Union Agri minister Chouhan interacts with Punjab farmers; stresses on crop diversification

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday interacted with a group of farmers in Patiala and exhorted them to opt for crop diversification, asserting that it was the need of the hour to grow crops which give profit as well as consume less water.

Referring to the Centre's decision of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, Chouhan said efforts will be made to utilize waters of Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers for Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

He also underlined that the solution to farmers' issues is possible through discussion and dialogue.

Under the Centre's 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', the union minister visited village Gandia Kheri in Rajpura, Patiala, where he met a group of farmers who shared their innovative farming practices, besides apprising him of their problems.

Chouhan was accompanied by Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal and ICAR scientists.

Lauding the role of Punjab farmers in filling the foodgrain stock of the country, Chouhan said the country has registered all-time record production in wheat, paddy, maize and soybean this year.

"For this, Punjab has the biggest role and I bow to the land of Punjab," said Chouhan.

The union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a target that crop output should increase, input cost should drop, farmers should get remunerative prices for their crops and they should be compensated if they suffer any loss.

Referring to his interaction with the farmers, Chouhan said he was impressed by the direct seeding of rice technique being used by farmers and said he would like to urge other farmers to opt for DSR for less water consumption.

"I have been apprised of good crop practices, be it direct seeding, mushroom farming, making silage," he said.

About the nationwide campaign -- ''Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', Chouhan said he was meeting farmers to understand their issues.

He emphasised that the research of agricultural scientists should reach farmers and scientists should know what problems farmers are facing at their fields so that research should be undertaken in that regard.

Under the campaign, he said scientists are going amongst farmers and informing them which crops are better for them, considering the agro-climatic conditions in their respective areas.

Replying to a question, Chouhan said the crop diversification programme is the need of the hour. "We should grow crops which give profit as well as consume less water," he said.

Earlier, he asked farmers to make experiments with fruits, vegetables and other crops.

"Crop diversification is an important issue. And what are those crops which can generate more income? I am not saying that wheat and paddy will not be sown. That will be grown. We can make experiments towards growing mushrooms, fruits and vegetables," he told farmers.

As far as the Indus Waters Treaty is concerned, he said it is our water. "Giving 80 per cent water of Indus, Chenab and Jhelum to Pakistan at that time was not justified. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan require water and that water is ours. Now we will utilize that water for our farmers," said Chouhan.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack in April, India had decided to keep the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Referring to complaints about fake pesticides, Chouhan also said the government will frame a new law, making a provision for stringent action against any company which makes fake pesticides and supplies to farmers. PTI CHS DRR