Union Bank launches two collateral free export credit schemes

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) State-owned Union Bank of India on Monday launched two new collateral-free export credit schemes to help businesses' working capital needs.

Entities can get finance of up to Rs 80 crore through the two schemes christened "Union Niryat Sugam" and "Union Niryat Protsahan Yojana", as per a statement.

**** * 360 ONE appoints Kamal Sultania as co-head of investment banking division 360 ONE on Monday announced the appointment of Kamal Sultania as co-head for coverage in the investment banking division.

Sultania joins the firm from JM Financial and has also had stints with various other companies, including JP Morgan Chase and Ratan S Mama & Co, according to a statement.

**** *Somaiya Vidyavihar holds conference on Coast, Community and Conservation City-based education body Somaiya Vidyavihar on Monday announced that it has held a day-long conference on "Coast, Community and Conservation".

The international conference brought together scientific inquiry, sustainability, and social accountability, a statement said.