Union Bank of India cuts home loan rates

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) State-owned Union Bank of India on Tuesday announced a reduction of 0.30 per cent in the home loan rates and 0.40 per cent in the vehicle loan rates.

The reduction in the final lending rates on the External benchmark linked rate (EBLR) has been made possible through a tweak on the spreads, as per an official statement.

***** *Vikran Engineering bags order worth Rs 2,035 crore Engineering, Procurement, and Construction company Vikran Engineering on Tuesday announced bagging a work order of Rs 2,035.26 crore from Onix Renewable for the development of 600 MW AC solar power projects in Maharashtra.

It entails execution of the project on a turnkey EPC basis and also the supply of key components, such as solar PV modules and inverters, in a year, according to a statement.