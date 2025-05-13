Union Bank of India introduces new term deposit scheme

Mumbai, May 13 (PTI) Amid difficulties in garnering deposits, state-run Union Bank of India on Tuesday introduced a health insurance cover along with a term deposit.

The "Union Wellness Deposit" is a 375-day retail term deposit scheme applicable for adults up to 75 years of age and the minimum deposit amount is Rs 10 lakh, the bank said, adding that depositors will earn an interest of 6.75 per cent under it.

* * * * * Payu Payments gets RBI final authorization Payu Payments on Tuesday announced that it has received the final authorization from the Reserve Bank to operate as an online Payment Aggregator.

The entity said its focus remains on building a resilient, compliant, inclusive, and innovation-led institution, as per an official statement.

* * * * Capgemini holds skilling programme for 700 youth French IT services company Capgemini on Tuesday said it has helped skill 700 disadvantaged youth in getting skilled and certified on artificial intelligence.

The programme, conducted in partnership with Nasscom Foundation, comes as India moves towards an AI-driven future which will require a workforce proficient in AI competencies, as per an official statement. PTI AA MR