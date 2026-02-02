Union Bank of India partners with C2FO Factoring for TReDS

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) State-run Union Bank of India on Monday announced a partnership with C2FO Factoring Solution on the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS) front.

The tie-up will help the lender strengthen its digital supply chain finance and enhance liquidity access for small and big businesses, as per an official statement.

** * * * Muthoot Fincorp's 3,750 branches to distribute HDFC Life products *Non-bank lender Muthoot Fincorp on Monday said that its over 3,750 branches will now be distributing life insurance products of HDFC Life.

The two entities entered into a partnership under which the lender's customers get access to the insurer's individual and group insurance products, as per an official statement.

* * * * * Janata Sahakari Bank picks TCS banking solution * Country's largest IT services company TCS on Monday announced that Pune-based cooperative lender Janata Sahakari Bank has selected its offering to upgrade its core and digital banking landscape.

Using 'TCS BaNCS', the cooperative will be able to deliver superior customer experience, as per an official statement. PTI AA MR