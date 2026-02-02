Union Budget allocates nearly Rs 50,000 cr tax devolution to Assam in FY'27

Guwahati, Feb 2 (PTI) Assam will receive nearly Rs 50,000 crore as part of its share of tax devolution in the 2026-27 fiscal, an official release from the Union Ministry of Finance said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Sunday presented the 2026-27 Union Budget in the Lok Sabha.

The overall central transfers to Assam have increased substantially under successive Union Budgets, the release said.

"For FY 2026-27, Rs 49,725 crore has been budgeted towards tax devolution, while Rs 29,548 crore has been provided as grants-in-aid for FY 2025-26," it said.

Since 2014, Assam has received around Rs 3.12 lakh crore through tax devolution and Rs 2.49 lakh crore as grants-in-aid, reflecting the Centre's sustained fiscal support, it said.

"The Union Budget 2026-27 has further strengthened the development partnership between the Centre and Assam by enhancing capital investment support and ensuring sustained flow of resources through tax devolution, grants-in-aid and flagship welfare schemes," the release said.

These measures are creating long-term assets, accelerating economic growth and improving the quality of life of citizens across the state, it said.

The ministry said that a significant component of this support continues through the scheme of Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure (SASCI), under which Assam is receiving 50-year interest-free loans from the Centre for creation of durable infrastructure.

"These loans are beyond the recommendations of the Finance Commission. Between FY 2020-26 (up to January 12, 2026), Assam has received Rs 17,104 crore under SASCI, enabling large-scale infrastructure and asset creation," it said.

Alongside capital investments, flagship central schemes are delivering wide-ranging socio-economic benefits in Assam, according to the release.

"As of January 2026, over 2.55 crore Jan Dhan accounts have strengthened financial inclusion in the state, while social security coverage has expanded through 58 lakh enrolments under PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, and 1.45 crore enrolments under PM Suraksha Bima Yojana and 2 lakh crore subscribers for Atal Pension Yojana," it said.

Under the PM Mudra Yojana, loans amounting to a cumulative Rs 74,884 crore have been disbursed to support entrepreneurship and small businesses.

"Welfare and infrastructure-focused schemes have also made significant progress. More than 40 lakh rural households have been provided toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) and 57 lakh rural households have received tap water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission," it said.

Over 50 lakh LPG connections have been released under the PM Ujjwala Yojana, while 1.76 crore Ayushman cards have been created to ensure health security, the release said.

Food security has been strengthened with over 2.4 crore beneficiaries covered under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and 19.3 lakh farmers have benefited under PM-KISAN.

"These sustained investments through capital support, fiscal transfers and flagship schemes underline the Union Budget's commitment to Assam's inclusive and long-term development, aligning the state's growth trajectory with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat," it added. PTI TR RBT