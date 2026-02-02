Union Budget bets on tourism, mobility, human capital for long-term growth: VFS Global

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) The Budget 2026-27 has positioned tourism, mobility and human capital as key engines of long-term growth, with measures that could boost travel demand and support a more mobile, future-ready workforce, VFS Global said.

"By recognising tourism as a catalyst for jobs, foreign exchange, and regional development, the government is building a more competitive and resilient travel ecosystem," Karkaria said in a statement.

Sustainable, heritage, and experiential tourism, along with support for medical tourism hubs, will diversify India's offerings, while reductions in TCS on overseas tour packages and TDS under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme for education will ease financial pressure on Indian travellers and students, boosting global mobility and connectivity, added Karkaria.