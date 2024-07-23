Union Budget 'completely disappointed' Punjab: State FM Cheema

Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the Union Budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, "completely disappointed" the state and he slammed the BJP-led Centre for not considering any of its demands including a package for crop diversification.

Cheema further accused the Union government of meting out step-motherly treatment to the border state.

Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2024-25, her seventh straight presentation, surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai. This was the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's third term in office.

Reacting to the Union Budget, Cheema said, "The Centre meted out step-motherly treatment to the people of Punjab and farmers. The BJP-led government deceived the people of Punjab." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader claimed that the Centre reduced the subsidy on fertilisers by 36 per cent.

"The government has been claiming to double the income of farmers. But instead of doubling the income, it has rather raised the input cost of farmers," said Cheema.

He claimed that the Centre did not give anything to Punjab for roads, health and education in the Union Budget.

"This Budget has completely disappointed Punjab," he stated.

Referring to his pre-Budget meetings with Sitharaman, Cheema said he had submitted that Punjab needed an economic package for crop diversification so that the farmers could be encouraged to grow alternate crops and also save the depleting underground water table.

"But the Centre ignored it," he said.

He further said the state also needed a package for boosting industrialisation on the lines of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Centre always seeks to know the priorities of the states during pre-Budget meetings. But the Centre has disappointed Punjab," he said.

"The BJP always discriminates against Punjab and takes anti-Punjab decisions. Today's Budget is anti-Punjab and anti-farmers," he alleged.

Cheema lashed out at the Centre for not giving any incentive for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME).