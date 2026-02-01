Union Budget growth-oriented, set to accelerate economy: Yadav

Indore, Feb 1 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday lauded the Union Budget 2026-27, saying it was growth-oriented and would accelerate the country's economic expansion.

Speaking to reporters here, Yadav said that the budget was presented with a vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

He referred to budget proposals aimed at bolstering investment in biopharma, artificial intelligence (AI), urban development, textile manufacturing, tourism and other sectors, and said that the growth-oriented budget would accelerate economic expansion.

"The general budget has been presented with the vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. It focuses especially on the welfare of all sections, including the poor, youth, farmers and women," the chief minister said.

He pointed out that adequate funds have been allocated in the budget for the strategic development of the country's manufacturing sector.

"Several measures have been taken in the budget to make India a global manufacturing hub. These will enable our government to tackle challenges faced by many countries in the manufacturing sector," he said.

Yadav thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for making medicines for cancer and other serious ailments cheaper in the budget.

He noted that the Centre has made a provision to provide Rs 1.40 lakh crore to states as Finance Commission grants for 2026-27, which will benefit Madhya Pradesh.

He also welcomed the budget proposals to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the upcoming financial year and to simplify income tax procedures for small taxpayers. PTI HWP LAL ARU