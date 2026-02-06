Union Budget has put in place roadmap for growth till at least 2047: Jeet Adani

Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) The Union government's policies have been very progressive and the Budget 2026-27 has set the roadmap for the country's growth till at least 2047, Adani Defence & Aerospace Director Jeet Adani said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of `Advantage Vidarbha 2026 (Business conclave & Investment Summit)', Adani said the Union Budget 2026-27 is a very positive budget that preps up the industry for growth.

"It is putting in place a roadmap of how we keep growing until 2047 at least and (how we) grow towards being one of the largest economies in the world. And I think the policies have been very progressive," he said.

Asked whether the economy might take a hit due to increased reliance on IT industry in the backdrop of increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Adani emphasised that skill development is going to be extremely important.

"I mean, look, AI is here to stay. I mean, you can't expect people not to use AI. But that just means that we have to re-skill and work differently.

"And I think what we can expect is rather than taking a hit, people will be more productive and more efficient and you know, (they will) be able to do and provide much more value," he said. PTI CLS IAS KRK