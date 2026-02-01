Union Budget ignored nation's core concerns of unemployment, inflation: AAP

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday criticised the Union Budget, accusing the Centre of ignoring the country's core concerns regarding unemployment, inflation and federal balance, while leaving states like Goa and Punjab out of focus.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that, from a national perspective, this Budget would lead to increased inflation and heightened unemployment.

Kejriwal emphasised that today, the primary concerns for young people are unemployment and inflation, and he found the Budget lacking in solutions for the challenges faced by many families.

"Today, children and young people face the biggest problems of unemployment and inflation, yet there is no concrete blueprint for job creation," he said, adding that the Budget would "only and only increase inflation".

Speaking from Goa, Kejriwal also flagged the absence of any mention of the state, saying there was "nothing in it for Goa" and that the Centre had "forgotten Goa and the people of the state".

Raising questions on past promises, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "The prime minister must give an account of the 24 crore jobs and explain what happened to the promise of employment." He also sought an explanation as to what happened to the commitment towards doubling farmers' income.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann expressed his disappointment regarding the ongoing neglect of his state. "As always, Punjab and Punjabis have been treated unfairly," he said, pointing to the lack of steps to boost employment, industry or the state's economy.

Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget for 2026-27 in the Lok Sabha, said the government has chosen the path of reforms over rhetoric and asserted that India will continue to take steps towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat'.

She also laid the 16th Finance Commission report on tax revenue devolution between the Centre and states for the period 2026-2031.

This is Sitharaman's ninth consecutive Union Budget, bringing her closer to the record of 10 budgets presented by former prime minister Morarji Desai over different tenures.