Union Budget is for industrialists, nothing for poor, says UP farmers' body

Lucknow, Jul 23 (PTI) The Union Budget evoked a mixed response in Uttar Pradesh as some praised it for MSME reforms, while others opined that the government has offered nothing substantial for the poor and farmers.

Reacting to the Union Budget, president of Indian Industries Association Neeraj Singhal told PTI, "The IIA welcomes the budget. The banking-related reforms for the MSME are good. This will give relief to various MSME units." The skill development and employment-related measures announced in the budget will also give boost to the MSME sector.

Shekhar Dixit, president of Rashtriya Kisan Manch, when contacted, said, it seems the government has nothing substantial to offer to poor people of the country as well as farmers.

"When there is nothing for the 90 per cent of the population of the country, it seems that this is a budget for the industrialists. What has this budget to do with the poor people of the country and the farmers?" he rued.

Chairman of All India Power Engineers Federation, Shailendra Dubey described the budget as extremely disappointing for the working class and teachers.

Dubey said there is nothing in the budget for the energy sector, especially the transmission sector and power distribution companies of states.

Lucknow-based tax lawyer Ashish Kumar Tripathi said, "Despite having a balanced budget, there was a contradiction between economics and politics due to which the 'vanvaas' (exile in the forest) of income tax relief to the middle class as per their expectations could not end this time also." Tripathi, however, hailed the proposal to launch an ambitious scheme for providing internship opportunities in 500 top companies for 1 crore youth over a five-year period.

Under the scheme, an internship allowance of Rs 5,000 per month, along with a one-time assistance of Rs 6,000 will be provided to youth.

These youth will gain exposure for 12 months to real-life business environments, varied professions and employment opportunities.

The companies will bear the training cost and 10 per cent of the internship cost from their CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds.