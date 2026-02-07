Union Budget reflects govt's commitment towards villages, farmers: Rao Narbir Singh

Gurugram, Feb 7 (PTI) The Centre has proposed higher allocations for rural and agriculture departments in the Union Budget for 2026-26, which shows its commitment towards villages and farmers, Haryana Industry and Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh said on Saturday.

He described the Union Budget as a historic and unprecedented step towards developed India and self-reliant India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state cabinet minister was addressing a farmers' conference organised on the Union Budget 2026 in Darbaripur village of Badshahpur assembly constituency.

Addressing the gathering, the Industry and Commerce Minister said that this budget has been specially prepared keeping in mind all the sections - villages, poor, farmers, youth and women.

The Rural Development Department’s allocation has been increased by 21 per cent this year.

"If we look at the Rural Development and Agriculture Ministries together, their combined budget has now exceeded Rs 4.35 crores, which shows the government's strong commitment towards villages and farmers.

“To provide cheap fertilizers and manure to the farmers, a provision of fertilizer subsidy of Rs 1,70,944 crore has been made, which will reduce the cost of farming and will directly benefit the farmers", he added.

According to an official statement, cabinet minister said that in a democracy, the public evaluates the government's performance through votes every five years. The BJP government has continuously carried out development work in the country and the state, the results of which are clearly visible today.

"The budget session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly begins on February 20. This budget will also be historic, taking into account all sections of society,”he said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held direct meetings with stakeholders in various districts of the state in the month of January and sought suggestions regarding the budget, which will be included in the budget after review, said Rao Narbir Singh. PTI COR MR MR