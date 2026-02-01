Union Budget reflects roadmap to make India world's third largest economy: Maharashtra CM

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the Union Budget presented on Sunday lays down the roadmap to make India the third largest economy in the world.

In devolution of taxes, Maharashtra will get Rs 98,306 crore this year, Rs 15000-20000 crore more than previous years, which will help in leveraging the state's budget next month, he told reporters.

"The Budget is a reflection of the country's march towards becoming the third largest economy in the world. The Budget gives adequate funds to the state in rural road infrastructure, agriculture business network , economic cluster, tertiary care medical education, agriculture business and rural transformation, high speed trains, metro network and MUTP 3," he asserted.

Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a record ninth consecutive Budget, taking her closer to the record of 10 presented by former prime minister Morarji Desai over different time periods. PTI MR BNM