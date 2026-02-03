Union Budget reflects vision of developed India, boosts MP’s growth: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 3 (PTI) The Union Budget reflects the resolve of a developed India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offers a historic opportunity for Madhya Pradesh’s economic, industrial and social growth, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday.

Addressing a news conference on the Budget presented on Sunday, Yadav said it met public expectations while ensuring sustained economic growth.

"The country has set a target of becoming a developed nation by 2047. Prime Minister Modi has made the world aware of India’s capabilities through his leadership," he said.

The chief minister said the Budget would boost industries and generate multiple employment opportunities across sectors.

Inspired by youth power, it aims at rapid and sustained economic growth, fulfilment of public aspirations, capacity building and equal opportunities for all families, regions and sectors, he added.

Yadav said the Budget clearly focuses on maintaining a high growth rate by adopting self-reliance as a guiding principle.

"This Budget will provide Madhya Pradesh with a strong financial foundation. Investor confidence will rise further, accelerating the state’s development and making it self-reliant," he said.

He added that the Budget outlines a strategy for global market integration, export expansion and long-term investment attraction, which will benefit Madhya Pradesh in the coming years.

Calling it a structured blueprint rather than a mere compilation of financial provisions, Yadav said the Budget would promote ease-of-doing-business-led economic growth.

"This Budget will play a decisive role in establishing Madhya Pradesh as a sustainably developing state. Its provisions will create a better environment for investment, industrial establishment, employment generation, production capacity and export-oriented manufacturing," he said.

Yadav said initiatives such as Semiconductor Mission 2.0, electronic component manufacturing and the development of AI-based technologies would promote high-tech industries, digital investment and innovation-driven entrepreneurship in the state.

He added that the Budget would also benefit Madhya Pradesh’s traditional industrial sectors and give fresh momentum to rural and local economies through employment generation and industrial revival.

Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal, who was present at the briefing, said the Union Budget strongly reflects Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a developed and self-reliant India.

He said the Budget includes provisions for the welfare and empowerment of the poor, youth, women, farmers, the middle class and entrepreneurs.

"This all-encompassing and inclusive Budget reflects the spirit of reform, perform, and transform, and will firmly take Madhya Pradesh and the country towards a developed India by 2047," Khandelwal added. PTI LAL NSK