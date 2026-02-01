Union budget signals push for developed India, shows strong focus on J&K: JCCI

Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) The Union Budget 2026 reflects a strong push towards building a developed India and an additional Rs 2,000 crore allocation for Jammu and Kashmir reflects the Union government’s focus on its development, an industry official said on Sunday.

The President of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI), Arun Gupta, said that J&K has remained under the special focus of the Union Government, and the additional allocation of Rs 2,000 crore is a direct message that its focus is on the Union Territory and its development.

"I feel that this budget reflects a move towards a developed India. Every sector has been given priority, and each has been provided adequate space,” he told reporters here.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed an allocation of Rs 43,290.29 crore for Jammu and Kashmir in the Budget, nearly Rs 2,000 crore higher than the current financial year.

Terming the budget as balanced, the JCCI president said that its proper implementation at the state level would ensure benefits reach people across all sectors.

He said that the budget has made provisions for sectors including industry, MSMEs, semiconductors, education, defence, agriculture and sports, ensuring balanced growth across the economy.

"As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, the budget session is scheduled to begin from tomorrow. However, the increased allocation by the Union Government clearly sends a message that it is serious about the development of the Union Territory,” he said.

Responding to concerns over possible misuse of funds, he said that there is clarity in the government’s approach and focus.

Referring to repeated statements by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah during pre-budget discussions and industrial development programmes, he said that the government has emphasised ensuring the survival of existing industries and providing them necessary support.

He further said that sectors like tourism, education and other key areas would also receive focused attention. "Our effort will be to work with sincerity across all sectors and ensure that no stakeholder feels neglected," he added.