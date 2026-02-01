Union Budget strengthens India's long term economic trajectory: Ashok Leyland

Chennai, Feb 1 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a pro-growth, development focused budget, aligned with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a competitive, resilient and self-reliant India, a top official of heavy commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland said on Sunday.

Increased spending on infrastructure, manufacturing and defence along with continued emphasis on roads, logistics and construction is expected to accelerate economic growth and drive demand in the commercial vehicle sector, Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of city-based heavy commercial vehicle maker, said in a company statement here.

"The Budget also advances initiatives in AI, rare earths and energy transition while supporting key sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, housing and electrification. Overall, it sustains growth momentum and strengthens India's long term economic trajectory," he noted. PTI VIJ VIJ KH