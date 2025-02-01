Union budget takes strong steps towards nation-building through structural reforms: Dr Reddy's

Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Union budget 2025-26 takes strong steps toward nation-building through structural reforms such as investment in technology and infrastructure, simplification of tax slabs and duties, among others, Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, said on Saturday.

The budget has also provided for resilience in the country’s healthcare infrastructure through cancer day centres, medical education, further customs duty exemptions for life-saving drugs, and encouragement for medical tourism and ‘Heal in India,’ Reddy said, in a statement.

The continued focus on investment in private sector-driven research, development, and innovation announced last year is welcome, as are measures for digital education, fostering scientific curiosity and innovation among youth, and Centres of Excellence for skilling to support ‘Make for India, Make for the World’ manufacturing, he further said.

Chandrashekhar Sripada, CEO and Clinical Professor (OB) at the Indian School of Business (ISB), in a separate statement, said the announcement to establish five National Centers of Excellence for skilling is a major highlight of this union budget and a very welcome move—an important investment for the future of our youth. PTI GDK SSK SSK ROH