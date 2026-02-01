Union Budget will strengthen Gujarat's manufacturing sector: CM Patel

Ahmedabad, Feb 1 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying the incentives announced will further boost the state's manufacturing sector.

The budget carries forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed and self-reliant India while placing the common people at the centre of reforms, he said in a statement.

Patel said the focus on Micro Small and Medium Enteprises (MSMEs) would greatly benefit small and micro industries.

"The incentives announced for manufacturing industries will further boost Gujarat's manufacturing sector," he said.

Welcoming the announcement of a dedicated freight corridor from Dankuni in eastern India to Surat in Gujarat, he said it would provide faster logistics services for trade, industry and manufacturing activities linked to Gujarat.

Patel said Gujarat's textile sector would gain significantly from the six schemes announced to promote textiles, while the proposal to set up three chemical parks and allocate Rs 10,000 crore for biopharma industries would benefit the state, which has a strong chemical and pharmaceutical base.

Referring to urban development, the chief minister said Gujarat has been leading the country in municipal bond issuances and would benefit from the incentives announced for municipal bonds in the Budget.

He also welcomed the decision to develop Tier-II and Tier-III cities with populations above five lakh as City Economic Regions, which he said would accelerate integrated development of smaller cities in the state.

Patel praised the announcement to upgrade the Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar, calling it a step that would expand research in traditional medicine at the global level.

He also welcomed the inclusion of Lothal and Dholavira in the country's 15 archaeological heritage cluster tourism development programme.

The plan to train 10,000 tourist guides for 20 iconic tourist destinations across the country would increase local employment opportunities in Gujarat's major tourist spots, he added.

The chief minister said the Budget had given due priority to agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, self-help groups and the rural economy, which would strengthen livelihoods in rural areas.

Congratulating Sitharaman for presenting the ninth consecutive Union Budget, Patel said the proposals reflect the government's strong commitment to inclusive growth and balanced development across sectors.

"The Prime Minister has always given priority to the common people. Under his leadership, this Budget is taking forward the Reform Express for a developed and self-reliant India," the chief minister said.

He noted that the Budget, prepared at Kartavya Bhavan, focuses on three Kartayas or duties, aimed at strengthening the key pillars of development - the poor, youth, farmers, women power and specially abled citizens or divyangs.

Patel said a commendable effort has been made in this Budget to cover every section of society with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

The chief minister highlighted the special emphasis on infrastructure, industries, cutting-edge technology, semiconductors and data centres, which he said would give a major push to economic growth.

He also lauded the government's approach towards taxpayers, noting that the prime minister has always respected taxpayers as the driving force of the nation's development.

Patel welcomed the provision of fines instead of punishment for certain tax-related errors, treating them as mistakes rather than crimes, which he said would encourage honesty and compliance.

"Overall, this Budget is all-inclusive and touches every section of society. It further inspires comprehensive development, welfare and collective contribution for a developed and self-reliant India," Patel said. PTI PJT PD GK