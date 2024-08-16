Union Cabinet clears airport projects in West Bengal, Bihar

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Friday approved airport projects at Bagdgora in West Bengal and Bihta in Bihar for an estimated total cost of Rs 2,962 crore.

At a briefing about the Cabinet decisions, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said a new civil enclave at Bagdgora airport has been approved for an estimated cost of Rs 1,549 crore.

The project includes the construction of an apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for A-321-type aircraft.

Besides, the Cabinet has given its nod for a new civil enclave at Bihta in Bihar. The cost is estimated at Rs 1,413 crore.

According to the government, the project includes the construction of an apron capable of accommodating 10 parking bays suitable for A-321/B-737-800/A-320 type aircraft.