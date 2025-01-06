Union fisheries minister lays foundation stone for 50 projects in northeast

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday laid the foundation stone for 50 projects worth Rs 50 crore to enhance the northeast region's fishery infrastructure, productivity and create job opportunities.

Advertisment

The minister launched the 'Organic Fisheries Cluster' in the Soreng district for development of organic fisheries and aquaculture in Sikkim under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

Of the total 50 projects under PMMSY, a maximum of 24 projects will be implemented in Sikkim, followed by Assam (12), Tripura and Nagaland (3 each) and Meghalaya (1), according to an official statement.

In Assam, an Integrated Aqua Park will be established in the Darrang district with a capacity to produce 150 tonnes of fish annually creating up to 2,000 job opportunities.

Advertisment

A large fish feed plant will come up in the Kamrup district with a capacity to produce 20,000 tonnes of feed annually while hatchery projects in various districts aim to produce 50 million spawns per year, significantly boosting local aquaculture.

In Manipur, ice plants and cold storage units will be set up in Thoubal and Imphal districts to preserve fish produce and reduce post-harvest losses. Additionally, hatcheries focusing on locally important fish species will contribute to conserving biodiversity and enhancing fish production in the state.

The projects in Meghalaya will focus on promoting recreational fisheries in the East Khasi Hills District. This initiative, strategically located in a popular tourist area, is expected to attract visitors, generate local employment and enhance the region's tourism appeal.

Advertisment

In Nagaland, three projects will include the construction of freshwater finfish hatcheries in the Mokokchung and Kiphire districts. These hatcheries will collectively produce 21 million fry annually, helping aquaculture and providing economic opportunities for tribal communities.

In Tripura, the projects will include the establishment of ornamental fish rearing units and finfish hatcheries.

Sikkim will implement 24 projects which include the establishment of Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) to promote sustainable fish farming, the construction of fish kiosks in Gangtok and other towns, and the development of ornamental fish rearing units.

Advertisment

The minister also reviewed the implementation of PMMSY in northeastern states.

Union Ministers of State S P Baghel and George Kurian and Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi were present at the meeting. PTI LUX LUX SHW