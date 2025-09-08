Union Min Pralhad Joshi to award drone type certifications recommended by NTH, Ghaziabad

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi will on Wednesday award DGCA-approved drone type certifications recommended by National Test House (NTH), Ghaziabad.

As part of the Certification Scheme for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), the NTH (NR), Ghaziabad has been provisionally approved by the Quality Council of India (QCI) as a Certification Body for type certification of drones, an official statement said on Monday.

NTH (NR) has processed more than 50 applications from Indian drone manufacturers for type certification of their models. Two drone models recommended by NTH have received Type Certification from DGCA.

National Test House is providing drone certification services at a fee of Rs 4.2 lakh.

Established in 1912, NTH has a rich legacy of advancing India’s industrial growth through services in testing, calibration, and quality evaluation across diverse sectors including engineering, textiles, electrical, and food sciences. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU