Union Min Rajiv Singh asks fish exporters to focus on value-added products

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Friday emphasised the need to boost seafood exports and urged exporters to focus on value-added products to meet global demand.

The Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said the free trade agreements (FTAs) with many countries present a huge scope for enhancing exports.

Addressing an event virtually to mark 'World Fisheries Day 2025', Singh highlighted that India is the second-largest fish producer in the world, and said there is a need to boost exports to ensure better income for fish farmers.

To boost exports, the minister emphasised the need for better coordination between the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) and exporters.

Singh said the exporters should focus on value-added products and better packaging.

The Department of Fisheries under the ministry organised an event here to celebrate 'World Fisheries Day 2025' on November 21, 2025. This year's theme was India's Blue Transformation: Strengthening Value Addition in Seafood Exports.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying SP Singh Baghel noted that the seafood exports have doubled in the last 10 years to Rs 62,408 crore in 2024-25.

He also assured exporters that the government would make efforts to address any issues related to ease of doing business.

Baghel also spoke about the need to focus on value addition to increase the share in global export markets.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian said the target is to boost seafood exports to Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030.

According to the department, India's total fish production more than doubled in the last 10 years to 195 lakh tonnes in 2024-25.

At the event, the department also released the National Framework on Traceability in Fisheries and Aquaculture that aims to establish a centralised digital traceability system to ensure compliance with domestic and international regulations, promote food safety, enhance sustainability and improve market access. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL