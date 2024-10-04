Union minister Anupriya Patel stresses on eco, social, environmental sustainability

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Union minister Anupriya Patel on Friday said the economic, social and environmental pillars of sustainability can flourish with right guidance from governance professionals like the company secretaries.

Participating in the function in the national capital to mark the 56th foundation day of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), she also said the government wants the ICSI and its members to partner in realising the aspiration of becoming Viksit Bharat, according to a release.

"Sustainability has a lot of relevance in present times. The three pillars of sustainability – economic, social and environmental - can flourish only when rightly guided by governance professionals like you," the minister was quoted as saying in the release issued by the institute.

Patel is the Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers.

The theme of the foundation day is Governance for Sustainable Growth.

ICSI President B Narasimhan emphasised on synchronising all efforts towards building a cohesive environment that fuels growth and innovation. PTI RAM MR MR