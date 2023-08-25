Union minister Chauhan launches C-DOT's cyber threat detection, resolution system

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Friday launched the indigenously developed cyber threat detection and resolution system Trinetra.

Advertisment

It has been launched on the 40th Foundation Day of C-DOT, an official statement said.

Trinetra developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) is a combination of multiple security systems that provides round-the-clock near real-time actionable cyber security status and detection and resolution of cyber threats.

Chauhan exhorted young engineers and entrepreneurs to innovate relentlessly for realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and develop cutting-edge technological applications for the larger benefit of citizens.

He also inaugurated C-DOT's Enterprise Security Operation Centre (ESOC) at C-DOT campus in the national capital. PTI PRS RAM