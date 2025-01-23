Union minister expresses concern over low milk, egg production in Northeast

Shillong, Jan 23 (PTI) Expressing concern over low milk and egg production in the Northeast, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' on Thursday said efforts should be made to achieve self-sufficiency.

Advertisment

Addressing a conclave in Shillong where he unveiled projects worth crores of rupees for the development of the livestock sector, Singh said the Centre was planning to provide financial aid of Rs 250 crore to expand the dairy infrastructure in the region.

He said the geographic and climatic conditions of the region were posing unique challenges in the sector, especially piggery, poultry and fodder.

He expressed concern over the low per capita average of milk and egg in the region as compared to the national average and maintained that steps should be taken steps to achieve self-sufficiency.

Advertisment

Singh urged the state governments in the region to create a single-window system to facilitate investment by private players in the sector.

"The private industry has to be looped in for creating suitable infrastructure, and technological interventions with support from both central and state governments," he said.

The minister pitched for a cluster-based approach and public-private partnerships to transform the region into an export hub.

Advertisment

"The department plans to financially aid a sum Rs 250 crore to expand dairy infrastructure, increase milk procurement capacity from 1.5 lakh litres per day to 3.5 lakh litres per day, and onboard 70,000 new farmers into the cooperative network," he said.

Noting the contribution of piggery to the regional economy, Singh said there are 42.4 lakh pigs in the Northeast, which was 46.42 per cent of India's total, and it is valued at about Rs 5,000 crore.

At the conclave, investment intents of Rs 700 crore were proposed by various private sector entities, an official statement said.

Advertisment

The IB Group intends to invest about Rs 200 crore in the poultry and feed sector, while the Karnataka Poultry Federation has shown intent to invest Rs 250 crore in the region, it said.

The National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC) indicated that they will distribute egg carts to generate employment, and promote egg consumption in the eight states here, it added.

At the programme, Singh unveiled 15 entrepreneurship development projects under the National Livestock Mission (NLM), with a total value of Rs 10.93 crore, and four Fodder Farmer Producer Organisations.

Advertisment

He announced a Regional Semen Production Lab and Goat Semen Bank in Khanapara, which is backed by an investment of Rs 3.37 crore.

Singh said the NDDB would initiate a baseline village survey to facilitate the formation of multipurpose dairy cooperative societies in Arunachal Pradesh, focusing on Namsai, Lohit, and Lower Dibang Valley districts.

It was also announced that NDDB would work alongside Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura, among other states, to enhance the establishment of dairy cooperatives.

Advertisment

The minister also inaugurated the Intensive Cattle Development Project in Khliehtyrshi and the Multiplier Pig Farm in Kyrdemkulai, both in Meghalaya.

He said that under the National Programme for Dairy Development and Infrastructure Support, 29 projects have been approved by the government with a total investment of Rs 240 crore, covering 53 districts of the Northeast.

Union MoS for Animal Husbandry George Kurian, Mizoram minister C Lalsawivunga, Tripura minister Sudhanshu Das, and Meghalaya minister AL Hek were present at the programme. PTI JOP SOM