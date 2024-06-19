Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to launch 10th round of commercial coal auctions on Friday

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will on Friday launch the 10th round of commercial coal auctions in which 60 mines will be put on block, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The move will enhance domestic coal production and ensure energy security for the nation.

The blocks to be put on sale include both coking and non-coking coal mines, the statement by Ministry of Coal said.

The union minister of coal and mines will launch the 10th round of commercial coal mining auctions on June 21 in Hyderabad.

Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena will be present on the occasion, it said.

"The upcoming auction round includes 60 coal blocks, encompassing a diverse range of coking and non-coking coal mines. Strategically located across different states/regions, these blocks will support regional economic development and employment generation," the ministry said.

Out of 60 coal mines, 24 are fully explored, while 36 are partially explored.

Additionally, 5 coal mines are being offered under the 2nd attempt of round 9 of commercial coal auctions.

The mines are spread over Bihar (3), Chhattisgarh (15), Jharkhand (6), Madhya Pradesh (15), Maharashtra (1), Odisha (16), Telangana (1) and West Bengal (3). PTI ABI ANU