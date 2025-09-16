Union Minister Gadkari takes stock of Jammu-Srinagar highway blockage

Srinagar, Sep 16 (PTI) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review the status of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which has remained closed for heavy vehicles following massive damage caused by heavy rains and flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir last month.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who participated in the meeting through virtual mode, highlighted the difficulties faced by fruit growers and traders due to the prolonged closure of the highway.

Abdullah urged the Union Minister for uninterrupted passage for heavy vehicles, asserting that while blacktopping and maintenance of the road are necessary, it must not come at the cost of prolonged disruption of vital traffic movement.

"Blacktopping can wait for its turn. But large vehicles, especially 4-axle and 5-axle trucks, cannot be diverted through the Mughal Road. This is the only route available for them, and a huge number of trucks are stranded on the Kashmir side alone. Clearing this backlog is crucial," he said.

The chief minister said the fruit harvesting season is at its peak in the valley, and further delays in transportation are causing heavy losses to growers and traders.

Abdullah emphasised that while small vehicles could be diverted, the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) must remain open for heavy traffic until all stranded vehicles are cleared.

He stressed that blacktopping works should only be undertaken after backlog traffic on both sides is fully cleared.

An official spokesman said Gadkari assured the Chief Minister that his concerns would be addressed.

The Union Minister said the backlog of trucks and other heavy vehicles would be cleared on priority before blacktopping resumes.

The Chief Minister asked Chief Secretary to ensure lane discipline and to regulate traffic on the highway to facilitate smooth clearance.

Minister for Agriculture Javid Dar on Monday inspected the National Highway for a first-hand assessment of the ground situation and subsequently briefed the Chief Minister about the prevailing condition of the road.