Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary inaugurates PM National Apprenticeship Mela in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 16 (PTI) Union Minister of State ((Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary on Monday inaugurated a Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela and Job Fair here.

Speaking to reporters, he said he has discussed with the Telangana government the implementation of the Centre's skill development policies in the state.

The Centre would explore ways to support the skill development university being set up by the state government, he said.

Chaudhary emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to providing opportunities and developing the capabilities of every young person in the country.

Addressing the event, Chaudhary stressed on the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP) which envisions a 360-degree approach to education and skill development.

“Today, there exists a universe of opportunities for our youth,” he said, highlighting the need for young people to constantly look within, improve themselves, and stay aligned with the evolving demands of the workforce.

The event exemplifies the government's unwavering commitment to empowering every young citizen by promoting equity, inclusiveness, and accessible opportunities in skill development, he said.

The Job fair witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 80–100 companies, including key industry leaders and local enterprises. Over 25 companies offered apprenticeship opportunities across a wide range of trades and sectors, giving candidates a chance to earn while they learn, an official release said.

In addition to apprenticeship opportunities, a Loan Mela was also organized at the venue, where banks and private finance companies participated, it said.

Organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), the Apprenticeship Mela and Job Mela serves as a key platform to raise awareness, strengthen industry partnerships, and build a skilled, self-reliant workforce in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a New India, it said.