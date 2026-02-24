Union minister Jitendra Singh launches AI-driven data portal for biotech products

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday launched an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven data portal, SUJVIKA, for biotech products, as the Ministry of Science and Technology marked the 40th foundation day of the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

The portal contains import data of verified biotechnology products in a structured and accessible format, providing insights into biochemical products, industrial enzymes and other biotechnology imports.

"SUJVIKA is a trade statistics digital intelligence platform. It enables researchers, startups and industry to identify high-value and high-volume imports, assess import dependency and prioritise indigenisation, and research and development efforts," an official said.

The portal also supports evidence-based planning and promotes public-private partnerships for strengthening domestic biomanufacturing.

Speaking at the event, Singh said that biotechnology's integration with digital tools, including AI, will enhance research efficiency, reduce timelines and improve precision in areas such as gene sequencing, diagnostics and drug discovery.

According to the Union minister, since its establishment in 1986, the DBT has grown into a premier organisation nurturing startups, strengthening academia-industry partnerships, building scientific infrastructure and enabling innovation for societal use.

While India had fewer than 100 biotech startups in 2014, the number has now crossed 11,000, Singh said. During this period, India's bio-economy has grown from nearly $10 billion in 2014 to about $165.7 billion in 2024, he added. PTI ALC AMJ AMJ