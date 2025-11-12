Union Minister Manohar Lal discusses India-US energy cooperation with delegation

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Union Minister Manohar Lal on Wednesday met a delegation of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and discussed issues including collaboration in the transmission sector, exports of solar modules from India, among others.

During an interaction with members of USISPF and leading business representatives, Lal highlighted national missions across multiple domains, including energy transition, urban infrastructure development, PM-AWAS Yojana, and digital infrastructure expansion, a power ministry statement said.

"The discussions covered a wide range of issues including affordability of green hydrogen, collaboration in the transmission sector between India and the US, exports of solar modules from India, investment by US companies in innovative energy storage solutions and reliable & quality power supply to upcoming data centers in India," it said.

Both sides acknowledged the growing momentum in India–US energy cooperation, reflecting decades of strong diplomatic partnership and a shared commitment to sustainable development and energy security.