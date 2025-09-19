Union minister Margherita exudes confidence about country's textile sector; bats for vocal for local

Bhopal, Sep 19 (PTI) Union Minister Pabitra Margherita on Friday said India is already a textile hub and the biggest textile market in the world with 1.4 billion consumers.

The statement of the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles came in the midst of steep US tariffs imposed on India, which many believe could deal a blow to the country's textile industry.

"Although we are global, we are making our local global. If I speak only about the textile industry, we are the biggest consumer market in the world having 1.4 billion consumers. So our domestic market is very strong," he told reporters on the sidelines of the convocation ceremony of National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bhopal.

"We ourselves consume a huge quantity of products, but we are focusing now on encouraging swadeshi. Our Bharat is already a textile hub. We have been a leader in the field of textiles for centuries. And under Prime Minister Narendra, like other sectors, the textile sector is also progressing manifold," he added.

India is one of the leading exporters of apparel and other textile products, Margherita asserted.

"We are one of the top leaders of the textile industry and fashion technology - one of the most important pillars. With these 19 NIFT campuses, we are giving special courses, training, specialisation to our students. Bright and brilliant students are graduating today. As envisioned by PM Modi, these brilliant students will also contribute to our textile industry in the coming days," he said.

Replying to a query, the Union minister said students are being encouraged to be vocal for local and then make these things global.

Speaking about the PM MITRA Park in Dhar, the foundation stone of which was laid by Modi on September 17, the minister said the facility, spread over 2150 acres of land, will be a gamechanger in the textile scenario not only for MP but nationally.

This park will empower the Viksit Bharat journey, Margherita asserted. PTI LAL BNM