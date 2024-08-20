Union minister Patel hails Gujarat's role in chemical sector, invites entrepreneurs for Oct event

Ahmedabad, Aug 20 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel on Tuesday emphasised on the critical importance of the chemical industry in achieving the vision of a USD 5 trillion Indian economy and hailed Gujarat's key role in the sector.

Patel said Gujarat stands at the forefront of India's industrial landscape, especially in chemicals and petrochemical segments.

She was in Ahmedabad to attend an industry meet in the run-up to 'India Chem 2024', the 13th Biennial International Exhibition and Conference on Chemicals and Petrochemicals to be organised in October by the Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers in collaboration with FICCI.

Ahead of the meeting with industry leaders associated with the sector, Anupriya Patel called on Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar in what was a courtesy visit.

"Gujarat is the leader with a 62 per cent share of India's petrochemical production, 53 per cent share of chemical production and 45 per cent of the pharma production. The state also accounts for 41 per cent of the chemical and petrochemical exports," she pointed out.

The Union minister invited entrepreneurs from the sector for the 'India Chem' event to be held in October in Mumbai.

She said the central government has accorded priority to chemicals and petrochemicals segments and taken several initiatives to reduce bottlenecks, ease the burden of compliances, and create an investment-friendly environment.

Gujarat's Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, who was the guest of honour at the event, highlighted the state's strategic role in powering India's industrial growth.

"Gujarat is the leader in chemical and petrochemical segments. The state has a share of 8.4 per cent in the national GDP and 18 per cent share in the overall manufacturing output. The state is home to more than 100 Fortune 500 companies and also 19 lakh MSMEs. Gujarat ranks first in export preparedness and logistics performance index," Rajput said.