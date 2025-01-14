Union Minister Piyush Goyal launches National Turmeric Board in Telangana's Nizamabad

Hyderabad, Jan 14 (PTI) Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad district of Telangana, a long-awaited dream of turmeric farmers.

Goyal virtually inaugurated the Board and said it is being launched on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti.

There is immense potential of increasing productivity of turmeric in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Goyal noted, according to an official release.

The Board will pay special attention to the welfare of 'Golden Spice' farmers, develop good varieties and focus on its export, he said.

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri was also present.

The creation of the National Turmeric Board was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 1, 2023, during a public meeting in Telangana.

This historic decision reflects PM Modi's commitment to farmers and his visionary leadership in recognizing the importance of turmeric as a vital crop for India’s agricultural economy, a release from the office of Arvind Dharmapuri said on Monday.

The announcement also fulfilled a 40-year-old demand of turmeric farmers who had long sought dedicated support and infrastructure to bolster turmeric cultivation and trade.

Over the last decade, the average price for Nizamabad turmeric hovered around Rs 6,000 per quintal. However, in 2024, the price touched an all-time high of Rs 18,000 per quintal, a trend that continues this season, it said.

The National Turmeric Board will provide targeted support to turmeric farmers by promoting research and development, facilitating infrastructure development such as setting up of processing units, enhancing exports, and ensuring better prices for their produce, the release said.

This initiative is poised to not only strengthen the economy of North Telangana, particularly Nizamabad, but also boost India’s position in the global turmeric market.

Palle Ganga Reddy, has been appointed as the first Chairperson of the National Turmeric Board. PTI VVK GDK VVK ROH