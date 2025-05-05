Union Minister S C Dubey lauds Coal India arm BCCL for record 3.39 mt output in April

Dhanbad, May 5 (PTI) Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey on Monday commended Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), a Coal India arm, for achieving a record output of 3.39 million tonne (mt) in April.

Dubey, the minister of state for coal and mines, emphasised the need to formulate a comprehensive strategy to meet the ambitious 46 mt production target for the financial year 2025-26.

Coal India Ltd aims at achieving a total production of 875 mt.

Dubey chaired a review meeting and lauded BCCL for its performance in community development, environmental protection and its collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

He urged the company to expand its developmental activities in these domains.

"BCCL plays a critical role in supplying coking coal, which is essential for the industrial sector," the minister said.

He also reviewed the progress of the Jharia Master Plan, which focuses on the rehabilitation of residents from fire-affected zones.

Highlighting the consistent progress of CIL and its subsidiaries, Dubey assured that power plants across the country would not face any fuel shortage due to their strong performance.

He also emphasised that the impact of BCCL's and CIL's achievements would extend to regional scientific and industrial initiatives led by CSIR.

During the review meeting, BCCL Chairman-cum-Managing Director Samiran Dutta briefed the minister on the company's strategies to meet its production goals and ongoing CSIR-linked initiatives.

He reported the record production figures achieved in April and reiterated BCCL's commitment to sustaining high performance.

The minister also reviewed key areas, including coal production, dispatch, and other operational parameters during his visit.