Union Minister Shripad Naik inaugurates pavilion at trade fair in national capital

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Minister of State for Power Shripad Y Naik on Friday inaugurated the Ministry of Power Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair.

"Through this pavilion, we showcase our nation's progress from conventional to clean energy and our shift towards a citizen-centric, technology-driven, inclusive, and sustainable power ecosystem," a power ministry statement quoted the Minister.

He said the pavilion offers an inspiring, technology-rich environment that helps visitors understand the nation's transition toward clean, reliable and future-ready energy, and the opportunities it presents for tomorrow's innovators.