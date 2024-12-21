Union minister Singh urges speeding up infrastructure projects in Kishtwar

Kishtwar/Jammu, Dec 21 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday called for accelerating ongoing hydropower projects in Kishtwar and said that these projects are expected to generate 8,000 MW of electricity, positioning Jammu and Kashmir as a leading power hub in north India.

The minister of state for Science and Technology, who also holds the portfolio of Earth Sciences, PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, announced plans to establish a saffron park in Kishtwar.

He urged further exploration of the world-class sapphire mines in Paddar, which could generate revenue and create employment opportunities for local youth.

Singh chaired a meeting of the district development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) which included Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan, local MLAs, Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) representatives, and district officers.

During the meeting, Singh urged NHPCL to train local unskilled labourers, enhancing their employability through specialised skill development.

"The NHPCL should undertake capacity building of local unskilled labour to increase their employability for projects requiring specific skills and specialised training", Singh said.

The minister reviewed key connectivity projects and called for the expedited construction of an airstrip under the UDAN scheme to improve accessibility in the challenging terrain.

While addressing a meeting of BJP workers here, the Union minister accused the earlier governments of neglecting Kishtwar to the extent of even stopping the ongoing projects like the 850 MW Ratle hydroelectric power project.

Instructions have been issued for expediting the speed of ongoing hydel power projects, the minister said, adding that once completed, the electricity produced by these plants will touch around 8,000 MW.

He said with this mammoth power generation capacity, Kishtwar will catapult into becoming a major power hub of India and possibly the biggest in north India.

He hailed the BJP's leadership and its cadre and said that the workers have done their relentless hard work with enthusiasm, and made efforts in connecting with the people of Kishtwar, especially in challenging circumstances.

Singh praised the Kishtwar unit of BJP for delivering a stupendous showing during both Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said, the party's current generation is tasting the fruits of its success due to the sacrifices and hard work of its previous three generations of leaders and workers.

The minister stressed the importance of collaboration between public representatives and departments like R&B to ensure timely execution of projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and Jal Jeevan Mission.

To enhance transparency, Singh directed the district administration to establish a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for sharing information with PRIs during field visits and incorporating their inputs for effective project implementation.

Highlighting environmental concerns, Singh instructed officials to ensure dynamic monitoring of environmental clearances for infrastructure projects and adopt best practices to protect public health and the environment.

Addressing staff shortages in government departments, the minister proposed a uniform policy requiring civil servants, such as teachers and doctors, to provide compensation if they leave their jobs without following proper procedures.

Singh also called for mass awareness campaigns to promote schemes and emphasised the need to encourage sports through Sansad Khelkud Spardha and to market local products, including cumin seeds and saffron. PTI AB HVA