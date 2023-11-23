Union minister Sonowal reviews proposed ICTP project in Great Nicobar Island

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday visited Great Nicobar Island to review the progress of the proposed International Container Transhipment Port (ICTP) project, the first phase of which is proposed to be commissioned in 2028.

The project coming up at Galathea Bay has reached significant milestones, solidifying its position as a transformative initiative with a total estimated cost of about Rs 44,000 crore.

The project is strategically important for the country and crucial for the economic and infrastructural development of the entire region, has garnered key approvals and support from government bodies, according to an official statement.

Sonowal, who is the Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Minister, visited the site.

The Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) granted environmental clearance on November 11, 2022.

Additionally, stage 1 forest clearance has been obtained. The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has also granted "in-principle" approval for the holistic development of the Great Nicobar Island and the detailed project report of the ICTP project is under finalisation.

It is planned to invite the tenders for the construction of the first phase of the project early next year, after due approvals and concurrences. According to the statement, the proposed facility is envisaged to be developed in four phases with Phase 1 is proposed to be commissioned in 2028 with handling capacity of 4 Million TEUs, increasing to 16 Million TEUs in the ultimate stage of development by 2058.

The estimated cost for Phase 1 of the proposed transshipment port is about Rs 19,000 crore, which includes the construction of breakwaters, dredging, reclamation, berths, storage areas, building and utilities, procurement and installation of equipment, and port colony with core infrastructure that will be developed with government support. PTI BKS TRB