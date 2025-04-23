Union Ministers Kumaraswamy, Manohar Lal condemn terrorist attack in Pahalgam

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Union Ministers H D Kumaraswamy and Manohar Lal have condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam saying the Indian army will give a befitting reply to this cowardly act.

In a post on X, Minister of Power Lal said the news of the attack on unarmed civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam has angered him.

"Our brave soldiers will definitely give a befitting reply to this cowardly attack in the coming times...those who want to disturb the peace in Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed," he said.

Taking to X, Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries Kumaraswamy said the terrorist attack is condemnable and despicable. This cowardly act by terrorists is an attempt to disrupt peace with malicious intent.

"I strongly denounce this heinous act. Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi avaru, peace had been restored in the valley. Terrorism will never shake India. Our nation has the strength to fight and defeat such destructive forces," he said.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and over a dozen injured in the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU