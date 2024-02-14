Union ministers to hold discussions with farmer groups' leaders on Wed evening

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai will hold a meeting with leaders of the protesting farmer groups on Wednesday evening, according to sources.

The meeting will be held through video conferencing, the sources said.

Earlier, the three ministers had two rounds of meeting in Chandigarh with the farmer groups' leaders but the discussions remained inconclusive and the farmers began their protests on Tuesday.

A key demand of the farmers is guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops.