Union power minister reviews power projects in J&K

Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Monday reviewed the progress of 1,000-MW Pakal Dul and 390-MW Dul Hasti power stations in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, according to officials.

Lal began his two-day tour of the Union Territory by reviewing the progress of the 690-MW Salal Hydroelectric project in Reasi district and directed NHPC to expedite the sediment removal operations of the Salal reservoir.

Salal Power Station, located on the Chenab River in Reasi district, is undertaking sediment removal works, following the termination of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) last year, to remove accumulated silt and maximise optimal utilisation of water resources.

Enroute to Kishtwar, the minister conducted an aerial inspection of the 1,856-MW Sawalkot Hydroelectric Project.

He also visited the Ratle Hydroelectric Project on reaching Kishtwar, where he laid the foundation stone for dam concreting works and encouraged the project team to complete works in an effective and time-bound manner.

In a post on X in Hindi, Lal said he inspected the Pakal Dul Power Station on the second day of his Jammu and Kashmir tour.

"During the inspection, an in-depth observation and detailed review of the power station's operational status, safety arrangements, production capacity, and technical activities was carried out in the company of senior officials.

"As one of the ambitious energy infrastructure projects in the region, the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project will play an important role in the all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir in the times to come," the minister said.

Earlier in the day, officials said the minister visited and inspected the Dul Hasti Power Station.

Lal, along with Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), undertook a sapling plantation drive at the Dul Hasti Bhawan premises, they added.

In a statement, the Ministry of Power said that Lal also held a review meeting with project heads and contractors of the 624 NW Kiru and 540 MW Kwar projects.

The minister has issued directions to commission Pakal Dul and Kiru projects by December 2026 and the Kwar project by March 2028, the statement said.