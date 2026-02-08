Union textiles minister focuses on handloom protection and tech-led growth

Kolkata, Feb 8 (PTI) Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday held discussions with weavers and officials in West Bengal, focusing on strengthening the handloom sector through policy support, technology integration and improved market access.

Beginning his visit at Shantipur in Nadia district, the minister interacted with weavers and handloom workers and said the sector would be protected from unfair competition by power looms, a statement said.

He also announced that school uniforms would be sourced exclusively from handwoven fabric.

Singh highlighted the significance of GI-tagged sarees such as Shantipuri, Baluchari and Tangail, and said proposed trade agreements with the United States and the European Union could open up wider export opportunities for Bengal's artisans.

Referring to the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Vikas Yojana, he said efforts were being made to strengthen marketing linkages, while the use of artificial intelligence-based quality sampling could help improve consistency and global competitiveness. The minister noted that West Bengal has nearly seven lakh weavers.

Later, Singh visited Barrackpore and met senior officials of the Central Research Institute for Jute and Allied Fibres (CRIJAF), National Institute of Fashion Technology Extension and Training (NINFET) and Indian Jute Industries' Research Association (IJIRA) at the CRIJAF campus.

The discussions focused on adopting new technologies within traditional textile ecosystems to enhance productivity, quality and sustainability without diluting artisanal character.

Officials briefed the minister on ongoing research related to fibre innovation, design development and climate-resilient practices for handlooms and allied sectors.

Shantipur is among the country's oldest handloom centres, known for its fine cotton sarees, while the institutions in Barrackpore are engaged in research, training and innovation across jute, handloom and allied textile segments, the statement said. PTI BSM MNB