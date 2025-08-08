UNIQLO, BIMTECH ink pact to develop future talent, enhance student opportunities

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) Fast Retailing Co, parent company of Japanese global apparel retailer UNIQLO, and Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) on Friday said they have joined hands to nurture future leaders in retail management.

This collaboration addresses the rising demand for specialised post-graduate programmes in retail management by providing students with industry-aligned education, practical exposure, and career opportunities to meet the evolving needs of the retail sector, BIMTECH said in a statement.

Through this partnership, UNIQLO and BIMTECH aim to develop future retail leaders through structured, merit-based engagement.

"This partnership with UNIQLO is... a collaborative effort to co-develop talent through real-world experience, global best practices, and retail innovation to shape the future of retail," BIMTECH Director Dr Prabina Rajib said. PTI SM TRB